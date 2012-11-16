19 hits propel Pirates to thumping of Jets

Riverside’s softball team dominated in every facet of the game Thursday as it dismantled visiting Fairlawn 18-0 in five innings during a Division IV sectional semifinal contest.

Riverside’s Courtnie Smith rounds the bases after hitting a home run during Thursday’s Division IV sectional tournament game against Fairlawn. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The third-seeded Pirates (19-8) advance to face ninth-seeded Ansonia at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a sectional final at Bradford High School.

Shelby Giles tossed a one-hitter with eight strikeouts to power the Pirates in the pitching circle.

For the full story and game results,

pick up a copy of Friday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!