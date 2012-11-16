4 hits enough for Lakers to stop Jets

As one of the Central Buckeye Conference’s top hitting teams, Indian Lake found its bats were lukewarm Wednesday in its tournament opener.

Indian Lake’s Kassidy Crockett scores the go-ahead run in the fifth inning as Northeastern pitcher Hayley Suchland covers home plate during their Division III sectional semifinal game Thursday at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Lakers made the most of their four hits, though, by edging visiting Northeastern 4-3 in a Division III sectional semifinal.

“It’s always good to get a win,” said IL head coach Skip Oliver. “A win is a win whether you win by 30 or by 1. This is what we work toward all season. Up and down we’re a stronger team than last year and I’d really like to get this group back to the regional.”

For the full story and game results,

pick up a copy of Thursday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!