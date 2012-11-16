Tigers have no problem with Rockets, advance to sectional title game

West Liberty-Salem’s softball team earned its second tournament run-rule win in as many outings Wednesday after defeating visiting Anna 10-0 in six innings in a Division III sectional semifinal.

West Liberty-Salem’s Hallie Strapp slides into third base ahead of the throw from right field during Wednesday’s Division III sectional tournament game against Anna. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Tigers (19-5) move on to face Indian Lake (18-6) in the sectional championship game Monday at Northmont High School at 5 p.m. WL-Salem will try to avenge a sectional loss to the Lakers last year.

WL-Salem rolled up 12 hits at the plate and received a three-hitter from sophomore Kelsey Day in the pitching circle.

