Tigers have no problem with Rockets, advance to sectional title game
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
West Liberty-Salem’s softball team earned its second tournament run-rule win in as many outings Wednesday after defeating visiting Anna 10-0 in six innings in a Division III sectional semifinal.
West Liberty-Salem’s Hallie Strapp slides into third base ahead of the throw from right field during Wednesday’s Division III sectional tournament game against Anna. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)
The Tigers (19-5) move on to face Indian Lake (18-6) in the sectional championship game Monday at Northmont High School at 5 p.m. WL-Salem will try to avenge a sectional loss to the Lakers last year.
WL-Salem rolled up 12 hits at the plate and received a three-hitter from sophomore Kelsey Day in the pitching circle.
For the full story and Complete SOFTBALL ROUNDUP,
pick up a copy of Thursday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.
WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!