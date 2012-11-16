Ford no-hits Houston in Cardinals’ 10-0 romp

SHANE FORD

Shane Ford threw a no-hitter as Triad’s baseball team dominated visiting Houston 10-0 in five innings Wednesday during a Division IV sectional semifinal game.

The third-seeded Cardinals (17-4) advance to play fourth-seeded Ft. Loramie on Wednesday in a sectional final at Piqua’s Hardman Field.

A senior, Ford recorded six strikeouts while the Cardinal defense committed just one error behind him.

