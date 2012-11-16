Bellefontaine surprises Raiders in tourney opener

It was a signature win that won’t soon be forgotten by the Chieftain softball program.

Bellefontaine’s Emily Kirby slides into third base as Ben Logan’s Baylie LeVan waits for the ball during the third inning of their Division II sectional tournament game Tuesday at Ben Logan High School. The Chieftains won 5-4. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

After getting roughed up 10-3 by Benjamin Logan during the regular season, Bellefontaine avenged the loss with a 5-4 win Tuesday on the Raiders’ home field during a Division II sectional tournament opener.

“It was huge for us to get this win,” said BHS head coach Katie Buffkin. “We were looking forward to this game after the regular season. We are hoping to carry this momentum over to Kenton Ridge on Thursday.”

