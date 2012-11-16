Lakers manufacture victory over rival Raiders

Indian Lake beat rival Benjamin Logan for the third time this season, using some small ball in the third inning to grind out a 4-0 victory in a Division II sectional baseball tournament opener Tuesday.

Indian Lake’s Parker Grothaus slides past Benjamin Logan catcher Jacob Powell to score in the third inning of Tuesday’s Division II tournament game at Indian Lake. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The host Lakers, who advanced to face second-seeded Kenton Ridge on Thursday, scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning without hitting the ball out of the infield to do a bulk of their damage.

“Any time Nick Brown is on the mound he is going to give them a good opportunity to win,” said Indian Lake head coach Ryan Lillard of the Raiders’ standout lefty. “We try to be aggressive and we were able to take advantage of a couple of things. He pitched a heck of a game. We just made a couple more plays.”

