Chiefs turn back Piqua in DI sectional

After an up-and-down regular season, Bellefontaine’s baseball team was looking forward to getting a fresh start in the postseason.

Bellefontaine’s Clay Wisner dives into second base during Tuesday’s Division I sectional tournament game against Piqua at Blue Jacket Park. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The rejuvenated Chiefs used four pitchers to record a 4-2 victory over visiting Piqua in a Division I sectional tournament opener Tuesday at Blue Jacket Park.

“This was good for our program,” said BHS head coach Art Caudill. “We were able to get a couple of big hits. It was good to see the guys step up. It is a new season now and our guys are excited about the opportunity they are in.”

