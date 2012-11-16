Raiders, Chieftains lead the charge at CBC meet

Benjamin Logan’s and Bellefontaine’s track and field programs made their presence known during the first day of the Central Buckeye Conference meet Tuesday at Tecumseh High School.

The Ben Logan boys and girls are both in first place overall and first in the Mad River division, while the Chieftain boys and girls are both second overall and first in the Kenton Trail division.

The Raider boys lead the way with 38 points, the Chieftains have 34 points, while Tecumseh is third overall and fourth in the Kenton Tail with 21 points.

Indian Lake’s boys are ninth overall and fifth in the Mad River with five points.

Ben Logan’s girls are currently edging Bellefontaine 26-24. Springfield Shawnee is third overall and second in the KT with 18.5 points.

