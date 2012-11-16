Day’s 1-hitter silences Knights

Kelsey Day nearly pulled off a perfect game Monday as she powered West Liberty-Salem’s softball team to a 13-0 win in five innings over visiting Greenon in a Division III sectional tournament opener.

West Liberty-Salem’s Kelsey Day throws a pitch during a Division III sectional tournament game against Greenon on Monday at Sparks Field. Day fired a one-hitter and near perfect game as the Tigers won 13-0 in five innings. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

Day dominated in the pitching circle, giving up just one hit to the Knights. The Tigers’ defense did not commit an error.

The second-seeded Tigers improve to 18-5 on the season and host 11th-seeded Anna on Wednesday in a sectional semifinal contest.

WL-Salem scored one run in the first inning and then put six runs on the board in the second frame for a 7-0 advantage.

For the full story and Complete SOFTBALL ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Tuesday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!