Early scoring barrage propels Pirates to rout of Jackson Center

Riverside did not allow underdog Jackson Center to get any confidence going in a Division IV sectional baseball opener Monday.

Riverside’s Seth Barhorst slides under the tag at home plate during Monday’s sectional tournament game against Jackson Center at Riverside. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The host Pirates stormed to a 13-0 lead after two innings en route to 15-1 five-inning victory.

Fifth-seeded Riverside (15-11) advances to play fourth-seeded Ft. Loramie in a sectional semifinal Wednesday at Ft. Loramie.

Riverside sent 12 batters to the plate in the opening inning, scoring six runs on four hits and a Jackson Center error.

For the full story and game results,

pick up a copy of Tuesday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!