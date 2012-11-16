WL-Salem girls grab lead on opening day of OHC meet

West Liberty-Salem’s girls track and field team is off to a strong start after the opening day of the Ohio Heritage Conference meet on Monday.

West Liberty-Salem’s Katie Hartsel carries the baton during her leg of the girls 3,200 relay race Monday at the Ohio Heritage Conference meet. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Tiger girls are currently first overall, while the Tiger boys are currently third.

After scoring four events, WL-Salem’s girls have gained a sizable lead with 40 points. Greeneview is second overall with 22 points and Madison Plains is third overall with 21 points. Triad’s girls did not score.

Fairbanks leads the boys meet in the top overall spot after scoring three events with 26 points. Greeneview is sitting in second with 22 points and WL-Salem is third overall with 18 points. Triad is 10th with one point.

The OHC meet concludes Thursday with field events at 5 p.m. and running events at 6:30 p.m.

