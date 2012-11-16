Chieftains down Wayne in regular season finale

Bellefontaine’s baseball team gained some momentum going into the postseason with a 5-3 win over visiting Wayne on Monday in regular-season game at Blue Jacket Park.

Bellefontaine catcher Sammy Martz tags out a Wayne player during their game Monday at Blue Jacket Park. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chieftains are now 13-11. The Warriors fall to 9-15.

Bellefontaine led 3-1 after three innings and then gained some breathing room with two runs in the fourth inning. That put the Chiefs up 5-1.

