Lakers zap Hillclimbers 13-2

Indian Lake’s softball team overcame a slow start to drop visiting Urbana 13-2 in six innings Wednesday during a Central Buckeye Conference contest.

Indian Lake’s Kaylee Shelton slides into third base as Urbana’s Haylee Johns attempts to make the tag during the fourth inning of their game Wednesday at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Lakers have won five straight and improve to 17-6 overall and 8-5 in the CBC. The Hillclimbers finish the regular season 2-20 overall and winless in the CBC at 0-13.

Indian Lake trailed 1-0 after two innings, but outscored the Hillclimbers 13-1 over the next four frames to cruise to the win.

For the full story and Complete SOFTBALL ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Thursday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!