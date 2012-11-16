WL-Salem fends off Riverside in 8 innings

West Liberty-Salem’s softball team pulled off an 11-10 win in eight innings over Riverside in non-league action Tuesday.

West Liberty-Salem’s Madyson Stratton waits for the ball at second base as Riverside’s Shelby Giles starts her slide during Tuesday’s game at WL-Salem. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Tigers improve their record to 17-5 overall as the Pirates slip to 18-6.

“We knew West Liberty was a good team and they were going to hit the ball,” said RHS head coach Andy Phelps. “We did our best to keep up, but we just couldn’t hold the lead.”

