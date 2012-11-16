Lakers clinch outright CBC Mad River crown

Baseball

Indian Lake’s baseball team captured its second straight outright Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division championship Tuesday.

The Lakers dominated host Graham 13-1 in five innings to lock up first place in the division with a 9-3 record. 

Northwestern fell to Ben Logan 5-3 in extra innings on Tuesday, which leaves the Raiders and Warriors two games back of Indian Lake at 7-5 in with one league game remaining.

“It’s a goal of ours to win the CBC every year and the last two years we have accomplished that goal,” said IL head coach Ryan Lillard. “It also means that as a program we have maintained success.”

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner
CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!

 