Lakers clinch outright CBC Mad River crown

Indian Lake’s baseball team captured its second straight outright Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division championship Tuesday.

The Lakers dominated host Graham 13-1 in five innings to lock up first place in the division with a 9-3 record.

Northwestern fell to Ben Logan 5-3 in extra innings on Tuesday, which leaves the Raiders and Warriors two games back of Indian Lake at 7-5 in with one league game remaining.

“It’s a goal of ours to win the CBC every year and the last two years we have accomplished that goal,” said IL head coach Ryan Lillard. “It also means that as a program we have maintained success.”

