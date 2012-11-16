Waugh lifts Raiders over NW in extra innings

Benjamin Logan’s baseball team used a walk-off triple to outlast visiting Northwestern 5-3 in nine innings Tuesday in a Central Buckeye Conference meeting.

Benjamin Logan’s Nick Brown slides past a throw to third base during the fourth inning of a game Tuesday against Northwestern. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Warriors rallied to tie the game 3-3 in the seventh inning, but the Raiders’ Cole Waugh hit a game-winning triple in the bottom of the ninth to lock up the victory.

“It was a cold night and the hits were just as cold as we squeaked one out against a tough Northwestern team,” said Ben Logan head coach Scott Wilson. “It was a much-needed win heading into the last regular season game before the tournament starts next week.”

