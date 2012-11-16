BHS girls rout Hillclimbers

A strong hitting display got Bellefontaine’s softball team on top of Urbana quickly Monday and led to a 10-2 win in Central Buckeye Conference action at Blue Jacket Park.

Bellefontaine’s Mallory Centers takes a swing during Monday’s home softball game against Urbana. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The win moves the Chieftains to 10-13 overall and 2-9 in the CBC, while the Hillclimbers drop to 2-18, 0-11.

“We played a good game,” said BHS head coach Katie Buffkin. “We were able to send our three seniors, Mallory Centers, Emily Kirby and Shelby Raney, off with a win in their last home game.”

