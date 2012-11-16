Chiefs limit Urbana to 3 hits in 3-2 win

Bellefontaine’s baseball team relied on some standout pitching Monday to escape with a 3-2 win over visiting Urbana in Central Buckeye Conference action.

The Chieftains improve to 12-9 overall and 5-6 in the CBC, while the Hillclimbers slide to 10-10 overall and 3-7 in the CBC.

Bellefontaine struck first with two runs in the first inning for an early 2-0 lead.

