Chiefs limit Urbana to 3 hits in 3-2 win
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Bellefontaine’s baseball team relied on some standout pitching Monday to escape with a 3-2 win over visiting Urbana in Central Buckeye Conference action.
The Chieftains improve to 12-9 overall and 5-6 in the CBC, while the Hillclimbers slide to 10-10 overall and 3-7 in the CBC.
Bellefontaine struck first with two runs in the first inning for an early 2-0 lead.
Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.
CLICK HERE to subscribe today!
WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!