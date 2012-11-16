WL-Salem rallies past Minster 5-2

West Liberty-Salem’s softball team got off to a slow start Monday against visiting Minster, but rallied for a 5-2 non-league victory.

West Liberty-Salem’s Arrah Sandy connects for a double against Minster during a game Monday at Sparks Field. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Tigers move their record to 16-5 overall.

Minster led 2-1 after the first inning, but WL-Salem scored a run in the second inning to tie the game 2-2.

The Tigers then added a run in the third inning and two runs in the fourth inning for a 5-2 advantage. The Wildcats were unable to score again the rest of the game.

