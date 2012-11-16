Rain ends BenLogan Invite early

Benjamin Logan’s track and field team attempted to host its Raider Invitational on Friday, but Mother Nature had other plans.

A host of local teams began competition, but weather conditions caused the meet to end near half-way through and sent Ben Logan, Bellefontaine, Indian Lake and Riverside’s teams home early. The meet was stopped after the 1,600-meter run and will not be made up.

From the left, Benjamin Logan’s Aly Brose, Wapakoneta’s Megan Smith and Bellefontaine’s Ryelee Clary compete in the girls 100-meter hurdles Friday during the Ben Logan Invitational. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

Seven events were scored for the boys meet before it was stopped. Bellefontaine led with 75 points and host Ben Logan was second with 50 points.

Eight events were scored for the girls meet. The Chieftains lead with 77 points and Wapakoneta was second with 59 points. The Raiders were third with 47 points.

No official team winner was declared, but individual events that were completed were awarded.

Recording first-place finishes for the BHS girls were Lauren Carter in the 100 (13.10), Ryelee Clary in the 100 hurdles (15.8), Sabella Martin in the shot put (37-5) and the 800 relay of Charlotte Snyder, Zoe Price, Clary and Caitlyn Shumaker (1:51.5).

