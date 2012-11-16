Chiefs get walk-off win over Lakers in 8 innings

Bellefontaine’s baseball team delivered a dramatic comeback Thursday as it rallied past visiting Indian Lake for a 7-6 win in eight innings during Central Buckeye Conference action at Blue Jacket Park.

Bellefontaine’s Tommy Belser dives back to first base as Indian Lake’s Tyler Huffer attempts to tag him during Thursday’s game at Blue Jacket Park. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

With the game tied 6-6 and the bases loaded, the Chieftains’ Cole Braun hit a walk-off single to left center in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Tommy Belser for the winning run.

Clay Wisner, who homered earlier in the game, was intentionally walked to load the bases before Braun came up with his game-winning hit.

The loss for the Lakers stopped a seven-game win streak. The Lakers are now 13-4 overall and 7-3 in the CBC.

It was a much needed shot of confidence for the Chiefs, who improve to 11-9, 4-6.

For the full story and Complete BASEBALL ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Friday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!