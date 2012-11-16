Indian Lake jolts BHS 22-1

Indian Lake’s softball team piled up the runs early against host Bellefontaine and ran away with a 22-1 win in five innings on Thursday during a local Central Buckeye Conference game at Blue Jacket Park.

Indian Lake’s Kassidy Crockett slides past Bellefontaine catcher Kayle Henderson during Thursday’s game at Blue Jacket Park in Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Lakers improved their record to 13-6 overall and 5-5 in the CBC, while the Chieftains fall to 9-13, 1-9.

“It was not our best game by far, but it is a game we will learn from and use to get better going into the end of the season and tournament time,” said BHS head coach Katie Buffkin.

