Bowler of the Year—Haley Watkins, Bellefontaine

A senior, Watkins helped the Chiefs to their first team appearance at the state bowling tournament this season. She finished the season with an area-best 182.1 average. Her high game was a 255 and she also had a 244 game. Watkins earned first-team all-Central Buckeye Conference honors. (SHANNON MAIER PHOTO)