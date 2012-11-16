Lady Tigers blast Arrows

West Liberty-Salem’s offense was hitting on all cylinders Wednesday as the Tigers throttled host Tecumseh 17-1 in five innings during a non-league contest.

The Tigers boost their record to 14-4, while the Arrows fall to 12-6.

WL-Salem held a 4-1 lead after the first inning, but that is as close as Tecumseh would be the rest of the game.

The Tigers plated four runs in the second and third innings to grab a 12-1 advantage. WL-Salem’s offense added two runs in the fourth inning and three more runs in the fifth inning.

WL-Salem tallied 18 hits. Kiana Reames led the way, going 3-3 with a home run, a double and five RBI.

