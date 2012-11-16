Triad slides past WL-Salem in 9 innings

Triad’s baseball team used a three-run ninth-inning surge to put away host West Liberty-Salem 9-6 on Wednesday during a local Ohio Heritage Conference rivalry game.

The Cardinals improve to 14-3 overall and are perfect in league play at 10-0. The Tigers slide to 11-7, 6-3.

Triad held a 5-1 lead after three innings. WL-Salem drove in two runs in the fourth inning to cut that lead to 5-3. Each team scored a run in the fifth inning to make it a 6-4 score.

The Tigers continued to battle their way back and scored a run in the sixth inning and another run in the seventh inning to tie the game at 6-6.

