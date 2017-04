Bowler of the year — Kyle Southard, Bellefontaine

A junior, Southard led the area boys with a 200 average. He rolled a season high of 289 in a match against Southeastern at Northridge Lanes. He also had a 247 in the CBC tournament and a 242 in a match vs. Springfield Shawnee at T-P Lanes. (SHANNON MAIER PHOTO)

