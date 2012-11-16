Chieftain girls, boys crowned Logan County champs

Bellefontaine’s track and field program showcased its talent and depth against the area rivals Tuesday as the Chieftains swept the Logan County meet inside AcuSport Stadium.

The Chieftain girls won in convincing fashion with 179 points and took first in 13 of 17 events. Ben Logan came in second with 130 points, Indian Lake was third with 27 points, Calvary Christian took fourth with eight points and Riverside was fifth with two points.

ABOVE: Bellefontaine’s Aubrey Stolly, left, and Brooke McClellan lead the girls 1,600-meter run Tuesday at the Logan County meet at AcuSport Stadium. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: From the left, Calvary Christian’s Andrew Reinhard, Benjamin Logan’s Gabe VanDyke, Bellefontaine’s Dezmin Lyburtus and Benjamin Logan’s Zane Scheiderer close in on the finish line during the boys 110-meter hurdles. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LABATT)

Bellefontaine’s boys also won comfortably after scoring 143 points and winning 10 events. The Raider boys took the runner-up spot with 128 points, the Spartans edged the Lakers for third 35.5-32.5 and the Pirates came in fifth with 14 points.

“We were glad to come out of this meet on top given the outstanding competition our county has,” said BHS head coach Ben Davis. “Putting two long jumpers over 21 feet is the first in my memory as head coach. We had several season bests and when things went awry at times, others picked up the slack.”

