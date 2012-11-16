Hot hitting propels Ben Logan past Indian Lake

Benjamin Logan’s softball team secured a 9-4 win over visiting rival Indian Lake to complete a series sweep Tuesday during Central Buckeye Conference action.

Benjamin Logan’s Olivia Roose, left, attempts to tag Indian Lake’s Brooke Lewis at first base during Tuesday’s game at Ben Logan. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Raiders move to 11-6 overall and 5-4 in the Mad River division. The Lakers slide to 12-6 on the season and 4-5 in the Mad River division.

“The team is really jelling right now,” said BL head coach Amanda Davis. “We had some key hits tonight to score runners and we were sound defensively again.

“Grace Deardurff did a great job pitching, not only throwing, but fielding her position as well. We are playing with a lot of confidence right now and it’s exciting.”

