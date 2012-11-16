Lakers wrap up series sweep of Raiders

After an extra-innings win over Benjamin Logan on Monday, Indian Lake’s baseball team completed a series sweep over the Raiders on Tuesday with an 11-4 win in Central Buckeye Conference action.

Indian Lake’s Dylan Albright throws to first base after fielding a bunt during Tuesday’s game against host Benjamin Logan. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Lakers run their win streak to seven and improve to 13-3 overall and 7-2 in the Mad River division. The Raiders fall to 13-6, 5-4.

Indian Lake got to work right away to build a 4-0 lead after two innings.

Ben Logan cut into that lead with a three-run home run by Cole Waugh in the third inning to trail 4-3.

The Lakers pulled away again by plating four runs in the fourth inning and one run in the fifth inning. That boosted Indian Lake to a 9-3 advantage.

The Lakers tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning for an 11-3 score.

For the full story and Complete BASEBALL ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!