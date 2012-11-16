Bases-loaded walk in 8th sends Lakers past Ben Logan

Indian Lake’s baseball team used a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth inning to edge visiting Benjamin Logan 7-6 on Monday in a battle of Central Buckeye Conference rivals.

Indian Lake’s Tyler Reprogle slides past Benjamin Logan catcher Jacob Powell to score a run during Monday’s game at Indian Lake. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

“It was a tough-fought battle against a very talented Indian Lake team in extra innings,” said BL head coach Scott Wilson. “We had multiple opportunities to win and just couldn’t execute in timely situations.

“As a coach, you always hate losing a game by walking in the winning run. When you get 14 hits off one of the top pitchers in the league you expect to win the game. Unfortunately, we were on the other side.”

