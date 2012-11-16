Lady Raiders fight back to take down Indian Lake

Benjamin Logan’s softball team found a late offensive burst to get past host Indian Lake 5-4 on Monday in a Central Buckeye Conference game.

Benjamin Logan’s Haley Wilson dives back to second base while Indian Lake’s Bethany Golliday waits for the ball during Monday’s game at Indian Lake. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Raiders improve to 10-6 overall and 4-4 in the CBC Mad River division. The loss snaps a six-game win streak for the Lakers, who slip to 12-5, 4-4.

“We had a great team effort,” said BL head coach Amanda Davis. “We started off ahead, but then had to battle back. Indian Lake is a tough team and they really challenged our defense.

“The girls made some great plays tonight and that helped give us some momentum. LeAnn Regula stepped up and had five key putouts including the game-ending catch. Offensive execution late in the game was huge as well. I was proud of the girls for staying in the fight and finishing at the end for a win.”

