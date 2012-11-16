Riverside prevails over New Bremen in 10 innings

Riverside’s baseball team scratched out a run in the bottom of the 10th inning to edge visiting New Bremen 7-6 Monday in a back-and-forth non-league game.

Riverside’s Tyler Sanford dives toward third base ahead of a throw in Monday’s game against New Bremen at Riverside. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Pirates (12-8) rallied to tie the game 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth inning. The game went into extra innings and was not settled until Tyler Sanford drove in Hayden Robinson with an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Offensively for the Pirates, Sanford went 3-5 with an RBI, Robinson had a double, Trey Lane had two RBI and Caleb Stevens, Trey Long, Josh Ritzma and Seth Barhorst each added an RBI.

Lane went the first five innings and had two strikeouts. Long came in to pitch the next fine innings and recorded the win with three strikeouts.

