WL-Salem squads sweep Champaign County meet

West Liberty-Salem’s boys and girls track and field teams flexed their muscles Monday as they both won Champaign County meet titles at Mechanicsburg High School.

The Tiger girls won 11 of 17 events to take first with 158 points. Graham came in second with 84 points, Mechanicsburg was third with 49 points, Urbana took fourth with 29 points and Triad finished fifth with 27 points.

WL-Salem’s boys team won nine events on its way to taking first with 111 points. Graham grabbed second place with 85 points, Urbana came in third with 69 points, M’burg was fourth with 49 points and the Cardinals were fifth with 34 points.

Freshman Lydia Moell had another big meet for WL-Salem’s girls by winning three individual events. She took first in the pole vault (9-6), the long jump (14-4 1/2) and the 300 hurdles (51.4). Janie Kopus won two individual events, finishing first in the high jump (4-10) and the 400 (1:01.5).

