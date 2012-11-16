Ben Logan boys win Waynesfield-Goshen Invitational

Benjamin Logan’s boys track and field team rolled to a first-place finish and the girls were second Friday at the Waynesfield-Goshen Invitational.

The Raider boys won comfortably with 168 points, the host Tigers were second with 100.5 points, Parkway came in third with 99 points and Allen East took fourth with 89 points.

Indian Lake’s boys finished sixth with 58 points, Riverside was seventh with 45 points, Ridgemont was 10th with 15 points and Triad was 11th with four points.

Carey claimed the top spot in the girls meet with 143.5 points, the Raiders were runner-up with 110.5 points, Lima Bath took third with 91 points and Allen East finished fourth with 73 points.

The Gophers took eighth with 32 points, the Lakers were 10th with 20 points and the Cardinals came in 11th with 18 points.

Highlighting Ben Logan’s boys team win was Reese Wilcoxon, who broke the school record in the discus with a first-place throw of 156-2. Wilcoxon also won the shot put with a toss of 46-11 1/2.

“I was really pleased with how our guys competed,” said Ben Logan boys head coach Kevin Butler. “Watching Reese break the school record in the discus was very cool to see. His reaction to hearing the measurement was special. We were all very happy for him.”

