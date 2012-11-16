Chiefs hold on for 8-6 win over Yellow Jackets

Bellefontaine’s baseball team held on for an 8-6 win over visiting Sidney on Saturday during a non-league contest at Blue Jacket Park.

Bellefontaine

Bellefontaine’s Cole Braun dives into second base as Sidney’s Kaden Walker waits for the ball during Saturday’s game at Blue Jacket Park. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chieftains improve their record to 10-7 overall as the Yellow Jackets drop to 5-14.

Sidney kept it close with Bellefontaine early on Saturday. The game was tied 3-3 after two innings until the Chiefs plated three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 6-3 lead.

The Yellow Jackets scored a run in the top of the fifth inning to trail 6-4, but the Chiefs answered with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. That put BHS on top 8-4.

Sidney made a late rally in the top of the seventh with a pair of runs, but Bellefontaine was able to hang on for the victory.

For the full story and Complete BASEBALL ROUNDUP
pick up a copy of Monday's Bellefontaine ExaminerCLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!

 