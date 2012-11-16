Chiefs hold on for 8-6 win over Yellow Jackets

Bellefontaine’s baseball team held on for an 8-6 win over visiting Sidney on Saturday during a non-league contest at Blue Jacket Park.

Bellefontaine’s Cole Braun dives into second base as Sidney’s Kaden Walker waits for the ball during Saturday’s game at Blue Jacket Park. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chieftains improve their record to 10-7 overall as the Yellow Jackets drop to 5-14.

Sidney kept it close with Bellefontaine early on Saturday. The game was tied 3-3 after two innings until the Chiefs plated three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 6-3 lead.

The Yellow Jackets scored a run in the top of the fifth inning to trail 6-4, but the Chiefs answered with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. That put BHS on top 8-4.

Sidney made a late rally in the top of the seventh with a pair of runs, but Bellefontaine was able to hang on for the victory.

