WL-Salem dominates Ben Logan 11-0 in 5 innings

West Liberty-Salem’s softball team made quick work of host Benjamin Logan on Saturday with an 11-0 win in five innings.

The Tigers are now 11-4 on the season as the Raiders fall to 9-6.

WL-Salem got its offense going in a hurry.

The Tigers drove in four runs in the first inning and six more runs in the second inning for a quick 10-0 advantage. They added one more run in the third inning.

Kelsey Day had a big game to fulel the Tigers. She threw a two-hitter to earn the win in the pitching circle and went 3-3 at the plate with two triples and three RBI.

