Riverside battles back to beat Bradford 4-3

Riverside’s softball team came through in the bottom of the seventh inning to grab a 4-3 win over visiting Bradford Friday in a non-league battle.

The Pirates increase their win total to 16-2 on the season.

Bradford rallied to tie Riverside 3-3 in the top of the seventh inning. Senior Helena Faulder delivered for the Pirates in the bottom of the seventh, though, with a one-out single to drive in the winning run.

“Helena came through with a big hit for the winning run,” said Riverside head coach Andy Phelps. “I also thought Jordyn Marshall did a nice job pitching.”

Riverside’s Lauren Anderson gets under a fly ball in center field before recording an out as teammate Kristin Davidson (2) looks on during Friday’s game against Bradford at Riverside High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

