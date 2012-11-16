Chieftain boys, girls win Franklin Invitational

Bellefontaine’s boys and girls track and field teams continue to dominate wherever they go. Friday the Chieftains claimed another first-place finish as both squads won the Franklin Bart Owens Invitational.

The Chieftain boys won the 10-team event by an impressive margin. They finished first in 10 of 17 events and collected 162.3 points to claim the top spot, which was well ahead of second-place West Carrollton with 89 points. Wilmington came in third with 80 points, Waynesville was fourth with

75.3 points and Edgewood took fifth with 57 points.

Bellefontaine’s girls piled up 186.5 points and placed first in 12 of 17 events. Waynesville finished in second with 108 points, Edgewood was third with 62.5 points, Madison was fourth with 60 points and host Franklin was fifth with 49 points.

For the full story and meet results,

pick up a copy of Saturday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!