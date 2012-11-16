IL races past Sidney

Indian Lake’s baseball team proved to be too much to handle for host Sidney on Friday as the Lakers rolled to a 16-1 win in five innings.

The Lakers win their fifth straight and move their record to 11-3 on the season as the Yellow Jackets tumble to 5-13.

Indian Lake jumped ahead 7-1 after three innings. The Lakers drove in five more runs in the fourth inning and four runs in the fifth inning.

Nate Kaffenbarger had a big night for the Lakers. He went 3-4 on offense with a triple and four RBI, while also earning the win on the mound allowing three hits with six strikeouts.

