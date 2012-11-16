Bellefontaine rallies for CBC win over Greenon

Bellefontaine’s softball team earned its first come-from-behind win of the season Thursday by rallying past visiting Greenon 6-4 in Central Buckeye Conference action at Blue Jacket Park.

The win moves the Chieftains to 8-9 overall and 1-6 in the CBC, while the Knights drop to 5-8, 1-8.

“I was extremely proud of the way the girls battled after getting down early 3-0,” said BHS head coach Katie Buffkin. “It was our first come behind win this season. We were able to play a strong game all the way around both offensively and defensively.”

Greenon took control early, scoring one run in the first inning and two runs in the second inning. That sent the Knights to a quick 3-0 lead.

Bellefontaine began its rally in the third inning with a run. The Chieftains added another run in the fourth inning and one more run in the fifth inning to tie the game at 3-3.

The Chiefs’ offense continued to surge with three runs in the sixth inning. That gave them a 6-3 advantage. The Knights managed to score a run in the top of the top of the seventh, but could not get any closer.

