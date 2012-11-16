Ben Logan sweeps tri-meet with Ada, Harding

Benjamin Logan’s boys and girls track and field teams swept a home tri-meet Wednesday against visiting Ada and Marion Harding.

Benjamin Logan's Catherine Rhodes competes in the girls 1,600 during a tri-meet at home Wednesday. Benjamin Logan's Reese Wilcoxon competes in the boys shot put, which he won with a throw of 46-10.

The Raider boys won with 71 points, the Presidents of Harding were second with 61 points and the Bulldogs were third with 20 points.

Ben Logan edged Ada in the girls meet 69-64 to take the top spot, while Marion Harding finished third with 23 points. The meet was shortened because of rain with 15 of 17 events being completed.

Recording wins for the Raider boys were Reese Wilcoxon in the shot put (46-10) and the discus (113-11 1/2), Gabe VanDyke in the 110 hurdles (16.4), Logan Cox in the pole vault (13-0), Eric Price in the 1,600 (5:03.0), Zane Scheiderer in the 300 hurdles (42.7) and the 400 relay of Andy Griffith, Clay Bibart, Josh Whitten and Bryden Penhorwood (45.9).

