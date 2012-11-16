Lady Chiefs rise up for win over Lima Shawnee

Bellefontaine’s softball team turned in one of its best efforts of the season Wednesday, beating visiting Lima Shawnee 8-3 in a non-league game.

Bellefontaine’s Hannah Rader takes a swing during Wednesday’s home game against Lima Shawnee. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chieftains improve their record to 7-9 on the season. Lima Shawnee is now 6-3.

“We played a stronger overall game, both offensively and defensively,” said BHS head coach Katie Buffkin, who recorded her 100th career win. “Lately our defense has been holding strong, but the offense had been inconsistent. (On Wednesday) it stayed consistent throughout the game. I was very proud of the effort the girls put in.”

The Chiefs grabbed a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning.

For the full story and Complete SOFTBALL ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Thursday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!