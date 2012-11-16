Bellefontaine has big 1st inning, routs Indians 11-1

Bellefontaine’s baseball team used a big first inning to coast past visiting Lima Shawnee 11-1 in six innings on Wednesday in a non-league game at Blue Jacket Park.

Bellefontaine’s Sammy Martz tags out a Lima Shawnee player at home while pitcher Dezmin Lyburtus looks on during Wednesday’s game at Blue Jacket Park. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The win moves the Chieftains to 7-6 on the season.

Lima Shawnee scored a run in the top of the first inning, but Bellefontaine's offense surged with nine runs during the bottom of the first for a 9-1 cushion.

Bellefontaine scored another run in the bottom of the third and earned the run-rule victory with a run in the bottom of the sixth.

Offensively for the Chiefs, Clay Wisner went 2-3 with a double and two RBI, Isaac Newman and Donovan Dinovo both went 2-4 with an RBI, Cole Braun had a double with an RBI, Sammy Martz hit a double and Dawson Miller and D’Ante St. Clair each had an RBI.

