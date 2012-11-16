Down 7-0, Raiders storm back for 19-7 win

Benjamin Logan’s baseball team ran its win streak to seven Tuesday as it delivered a big comeback against visiting Greenon 19-7 in six innings during a Central Buckeye Conference game.

Benjamin Logan’s Micah Anderson dives back to first base during Tuesday’s game against Greenon. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Raiders improve to 11-3 overall and are 5-1 in the Mad River division. The Knights drop to 9-5, 3-4.

Greenon led 7-0 after three innings, getting a grand slam home run in third inning.

But Ben Logan refused to quit, roaring back with 17 unanswered runs to claim the run-rule win.

“We dug ourselves a hole early,” said Ben Logan head coach Scott Wilson. “We picked each other up again. It was great seeing the team work through adversity tonight and come out on top with a conference win.”

