WL-Salem girls dominate 6-team meet

West Liberty-Salem’s girls track and field team won 10 events on its way to dominating an Ohio Heritage Conference six-team meet at home Tuesday.

LEFT: West Liberty-Salem’s Janie Kopus competes in the girls high jump during a six-team meet Tuesday at WL-S. Kopus won the high jump (4-8) and two other individual events for the WL-Salem girls team. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABAT)

The WL-S girls amassed 211 points to claim the top spot, while Greeneview came in second with 102.5 points.

Cedarville was third with 89 points, Fairbanks took fourth with 64 points, Northeastern finished fifth with 28.5 points and Sidney Christian was sixth with 17 points.

The boys meet saw the Rams pull away for a first-place finish with 143.5 points. The Indians took the runner-up spot with 119.5 points, the Tigers were third with 95 points, the Panthers finished fourth with 71 points, the Jets took fifth with 64 points and Sidney Christian came in sixth with 21 points.

Junior Janie Kopus highlighted the WL-Salem girls with three individual first-place finishes. She won the high jump (4-8), the 200 (28.1) and the 400 (1:04.2). She also anchored the second-place 800 relay team (1:54.8).

