Ben Logan enjoys revenge over Knights

Benjamin Logan’s softball team shut out visiting Greenon 6-0 on Tuesday for a Central Buckeye Conference victory.

Benjamin Logan’s Grace Deardurff throws a pitch during Tuesday’s home game against Greenon. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Raiders move their record to 8-5 overall and 2-4 in the Mad River division, while the Knights drop to 5-6, 1-6.

“The girls bounced back after our loss to Greenon (on Monday),” said BL head coach Amanda Davis. “Defensively, we have had strong performances the past two nights. The difference in this game was that we executed on offense. We took extra bases when we could and scored six runs on nine hits.”

After two scoreless innings, Ben Logan drove in two runs in the third inning for a 2-0 lead. The Raiders added two runs in the fifth inning and two runs in the sixth inning to lock up the win.

Tahlsa Bowshier led the Raiders at the plate. She went 2-3 with a triple and an RBI.

Also for the Raiders, Baylie LeVan and Haley Wilson each had a triple and Kinzie Jones went 2-3 with an RBI.

For the full story and Complete SOFTBALL ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!