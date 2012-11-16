Bellefontaine stops Braves for 5th straight win

Bellefontaine’s baseball team kept its winning streak going Monday with an 8-2 win over Springfield Shawnee in Central Buckeye Conference play at Blue Jacket Park.

Bellefontaine’s Johnny Ganson lays down a bunt during Monday’s home game against Springfield Shawnee. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chieftains has now won five straight and move to 7-6 overall and 2-3 in the CBC. The Braves fall to 3-7, 0-4.

Bellefontaine scored a run in the bottom of the first inning, but Shawnee matched that with a run in the top of the third for a 1-1 tie.

The Chiefs quickly regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the third.

Bellefontaine plated four more runs in the bottom of the fourth to create a 7-1 cushion.

The Braves scored one run in the top of the sixth, but BHS scored a run in the bottom of the frame to make its lead 8-2.

For the full story and Complete BASEBALL ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Tuesday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!