Lakers oust Pirates, Indians at Cure Classic

Indian Lake’s softball team gained two hard-fought wins over host Riverside and Mechanicsburg on Saturday at the Swing for a Cure Classic, hosted by the Pirates.

Indian Lake’s Kaylee Shelton slides safely into third base ahead of the tag from Riverside’s Helena Faulder during their game Saturday at Riverside. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Lakers edged the Pirates 4-2 in the first game and then pulled out an 5-3 win in eight innings over the Indians in the second game.

The Pirates defeated M’burg 7-2 in the final game of the day.

The wins move Indian Lake to 9-4 on the season. The Pirates are now 13-1.

“Give the Lake a lot of credit,” said RHS head coach Andy Phelps. “They played a good game against us. Hailey Wallace kept our high-powered offense off-balance and we were held to our lowest run total of the year.”

