Host Raiders capture Micah Gregg baseball tourney

Benjamin Logan’s baseball team went 2-0 with wins over visiting Riverside and St. Marys Memorial on Saturday to win its own Micah Gregg tournament.

Benjamin Logan’s Konner Caudill attempts to tag out Riverside’s Josh Ritzma during their game Saturday during the Micah Gregg tournament at Benjamin Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Raiders, who are now 9-3 overall, edged the Roughriders 9-8 in the opening game and the Pirates outlasted the Roughriders 15-9 in the second game, which lasted around three hours.

The Raiders capped the day by handling the Pirates 19-4 in five innings during the final game.

Riverside is now 7-8 on the season.

“Everyone was swinging the sticks great this game,” said BL head coach Scott Wilson. “It was nice to see the guys starting to get comfortable in the box. Seven of our 15 hits came with two strikes, which is something as a coach you really like to see.

