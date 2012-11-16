Chiefs dispatch Kenton for doubleheader sweep

Bellefontaine’s softball team fought its way to a sweep over visiting Kenton on Saturday during a doubleheader at Blue Jacket Park.

Bellefontaine’s Shelby Raney evades the tag of a Kenton player at third base during the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Blue Jacket Park. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chieftains grabbed a 6-2 win in the first game and battled to an 10-7 victory in the second game.

The Chieftains improve their record to 6-7 as the Wildcats drop to 6-5.

Kenton led 2-1 after three innings in the first game, but Bellefontaine scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-2 advantage. The Chiefs added two more runs in the fifth inning for a 6-2 score and the Wildcats never recovered.

